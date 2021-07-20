NY: 8,700 of 11M vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19
Published
It's a fraction of the 244,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York since April 1.Full Article
Published
It's a fraction of the 244,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York since April 1.Full Article
Alan, who lives in the States, urged people to get their Covid jabs despite not displaying any symptoms of the virus.
Conservative radio host Phil Valentine, who had voiced skepticism about the COVID vaccine as an on-air host on Nashville's WTN-FM,..