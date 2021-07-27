Mask mandate issued in California County where 9 in 10 residents are vaccinated
Published
(Natural News) A mask mandate was re-implemented in California‘s San Mateo County, where nearly 90 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to officials this week. (Article by Jack Phillips republished from TheEpochTimes.com) Starting Monday, all residents—including those who are vaccinated—will have to wear face masks in government offices, health clinics, and other public facilities. Masks are not...Full Article