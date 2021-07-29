MEMORY HOLE: USA Today buries its own report that says vaccinated individuals have "higher levels" of coronavirus than the unvaccinated
Published
(Natural News) After earlier reporting that people who have been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can still become infected with and spread deadly disease, USA Today reportedly scrubbed this information from its website, effectively memory holing its own reporting. The passage that USA Today removed from its coverage of the latest “guidance” from the...Full Article