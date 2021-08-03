United States President Joe Biden successfully hits his goal of vaccinating at least 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite not meeting his target on July 4, the Democrat's administration is grateful for the increase of willingness to get the vaccine.Full Article
US Successfully Vaccinates at Least 70% of Americans as Residents Rush to Get Inoculated
