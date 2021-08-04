Australia considering COVID-19 vaccine passports and the segregation of society based on vaccination status

(Natural News) The state governments of Australia are currently debating whether to institute Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine passports within their jurisdictions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the federal government has no plans to mandate vaccinations or to make proof of vaccinations a requirement. He is leaving this matter up for the states to decide....

