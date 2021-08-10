If the US government is so PARANOID about every American getting Covid-vaccinated, why wouldn't they make every illegal immigrant who crosses the border get jabbed too?
Published
(Natural News) According to the CDC and the FDA, every American should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 so they won’t die from the virus or spread it to others around them. This is an emergency order from the government because they are using vaccines that are only authorized for “emergency use,” including the Pfizer, Moderna...Full Article