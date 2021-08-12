Study: Even people with mild COVID-19 may develop lifelong natural immunity to the coronavirus

Study: Even people with mild COVID-19 may develop lifelong natural immunity to the coronavirus

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) A recent study published in the journal Nature suggests that people who recovered from a mild case of COVID-19 may have developed lifelong immunity to the Wuhan coronavirus. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine arrived at this finding after tracking people who have had mild COVID-19. They found that these individuals still had immune cells that...

Full Article