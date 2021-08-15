PM says unvaccinated Aussies could be banned from public places in the future as country institutes authoritarian lockdown measures
(Natural News) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that Australians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon be granted greater freedoms than those who are not willing to take on the jab’s risks. In a conference call with constituents this week, he talked about placing restrictions on Australians who don’t get the shot...Full Article