Former U.S. military commander of all Afghanistan forces says Biden regime's withdrawal is 'catastrophic for the U.S.' as he predicts new wave of terrorism
Published
(Natural News) In July, President Joe Dementia assured Americans that the pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan after two decades would not resemble anything like the chaotic retreat out of what was then the capital of South Vietnam, Saigon, including evacuating Americans and other officials from the rooftops by helicopter. “The Taliban is not the North...Full Article