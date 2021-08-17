At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nestled between corn dog stands, animal barns and booths touting hot tubs and John Deere tractors, a Hy-Vee pharmacist and several nurses have been administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Iowa State Fair to anyone eligible that wants one.



Their booth didn't have the long lines of more popular attractions, but by Monday more than 150 people had received a shot since the 11-day fair started on Thursday. More than 400,000 people attended the fair in its first four days.



Still, in a state where only half of the population is fully vaccinated, pharmacist Tiffany Aljets was encouraged that people were changing their minds.



“I think the (delta) variant has swayed a lot of people that weren’t sure if they wanted it or not, and a lot of people with kids want to get their kids back in school,” Aljets said Monday.



State fairs in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin also are offering COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant spreads nationwide and relaxed masking leaves some public health officials concerned about another surge in infections.



At the Iowa State Fair on Monday, three people got vaccinated in the first two hours. Elsewhere on the fairgrounds, people stood close together in lines for rides, cheese on a stick and funnel cakes. Others pushed baby strollers through crowded barns housing sheep, pigs, cows and horses with electric fans pushing air around on a sunny 82-degree day.



Masks were rare, although some wore them inside buildings.



Fair officials canceled the 2020 event due to COVID-19 but are following Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' policy of personal responsibility by allowing fairgoers this year to decide whether to be vaccinated or wear a mask. Public health officials recommend wearing a mask where there are crowds.



The positivity...