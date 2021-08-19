Four Floridaâ€™s Five Largest School Districts Defy Stateâ€™s Ban On School Mask Mandates
Published
Three more of Florida's largest school districts have decided to defy the DeSantis administration's ban on school mask mandates.Full Article
Published
Three more of Florida's largest school districts have decided to defy the DeSantis administration's ban on school mask mandates.Full Article
Two of Florida's largest school districts voted Wednesday to require face coverings on campuses, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask..
As some school districts continue to disregard the governorâ€™s ban on mask mandates, the Florida 24 Investigative Team discovered..