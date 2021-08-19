Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases
Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus.Full Article
All three senators have been fully vaccinated. Both King and Hickenlooper urged Americans to get vaccinated in their statements.
