Nurses and hospital workers - considered heroes during vaccine-less COVID pandemic - now being fired by healthcare Nazis over refusal to get the jab
Published
(Natural News) As the Biden regime and Democrat drones around the country continue to implement COVID-19 vaccination mandates, more and more Americans are rising up and saying ‘no,’ and that includes health care professionals like highly skilled, highly experienced nurses. In Houston, for instance, 150 nurses and healthcare pros refused to get the vaccine and...Full Article