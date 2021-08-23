Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced the extension of New Zealand's lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has since spread to more than 100 people in the region. The latest infections have forced officials to consider extending the lockdown once more to control the spread of the virus.Full Article
New Zealand's COVID Outbreak Tops 100; What Comes Next?
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: All rugby in New Zealand this week cancelled or postponed again
New Zealand Herald
NPC, Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) and Heartland Championship matches, as well as all community and school rugby this weekend has once..
-
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Supermarket boss supports butchers opening - if 'strategy' is safe
New Zealand Herald
-
New Zealand extending lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak grows
Upworthy
-
New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines
SeattlePI.com
-
New Zealand extends lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland lockdown for several weeks likely - expert
New Zealand Herald
A Covid-19 modeller says Auckland will likely be in alert level 4 for at least several weeks after the number of cases in the..