New Zealand's COVID Outbreak Tops 100; What Comes Next?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced the extension of New Zealand's lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has since spread to more than 100 people in the region. The latest infections have forced officials to consider extending the lockdown once more to control the spread of the virus.

