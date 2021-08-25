AstraZeneca vaccines cause DEVASTATING blood clots, peer-reviewed study confirms
(Natural News) A new study has confirmed that AstraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine causes “devastating” blood clotting complications. Since the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was first used in the United Kingdom in January of this year, it quickly became one of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the world. Unfortunately, the AstraZeneca vaccine has also become well-known...Full Article