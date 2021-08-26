Alaska mayor promotes debunked treatment for COVID-19

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska borough mayor, who says he is not a medical professional, has promoted a debunked treatment for COVID-19 that is intended more for farm animals.



Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has publicly backed the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic deworming drug, the Peninsula Clarion reported Wednesday.



Livestock supply stores in the borough, south of Anchorage, have received numerous inquiries about the drug in the recent weeks.



Pierce has twice defended use of the drug, first at last week’s borough meeting and on Monday during a radio show on KSRM.



“What I’m asking for is that the … world view of the various treatments that are being researched and looked at outside of and including vaccinations be looked at from a more open perspective,” he said during the show. “Let the doctors experiment with perhaps some things that haven’t been signed off by the Food and Drug Administration.”



Pierce said ivermectin is “a very inexpensive medication” and encouraged listeners to research the drug further.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin in both people and animals for some parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions. The FDA has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.



“Using any treatment for COVID-19 that’s not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm,” the FDA said in a warning about the drug.



Pierce did not return calls to the Clarion nor The Associated Press.



He also didn’t answer an email sent by the AP asking how he heard about the drug, why he’s promoting it if he’s not a medical professional and if he would feel liable if someone were to become ill or worse taking it. He...