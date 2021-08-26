Pfizer covid vaccine that was fraudulently "approved" by the FDA is the same one that's FAILING in Israel, a nation now brought to the brink of a new covid CRISIS, even with an 80% vaccination rate
(Natural News) A major health crisis is sweeping Israel, thanks to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines." New "cases" of the Chinese Virus are soaring and the culprit, experts now admit, is the jabs. Despite overwhelming compliance with the government's vaccine push, vaccinated Israelis are still getting sick and spreading that sickness to others, including those who