Collapse imminent? Food suppliers admit they can't keep store shelves stocked amid supply chain disruptions, worker shortages
Published
(Natural News) Our lords and masters have squeezed every ounce of tyranny they can out of the COVID-19 pandemic and now they’re exploiting it further to squeeze the remaining ‘malcontents’ in our society — mostly white, Midwestern, conservative, Trump supporters — into line by disrupting our livelihoods. Food suppliers are now warning anew that they...Full Article