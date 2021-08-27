Dozens of U.S. military personnel, dead, wounded after coordinated attacks at Kabul airport; calls ring out for Biden, Harris to resign
(Natural News) More than a dozen U.S. military personnel were killed and dozens more wounded in well-coordinated attacks on their positions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, leading scores of Republican lawmakers to call on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to either resign or be impeached and removed from office....Full Article