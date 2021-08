(Natural News) Natural disasters and emergencies often come with little or no warning at all. Stocking up on shelf-stable foods and ingredients before SHTF will help you weather the situation successfully. Here are some of the best survival foods to stock up on before SHTF: (h/t to HomesteadSurvivalSite.com) 1. Legumes Beans, chickpeas, lentils and other legumes are...