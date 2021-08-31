Australian journalist injured by a COVID vaccine still promotes them despite experiencing serious heart condition

Australian journalist injured by a COVID vaccine still promotes them despite experiencing serious heart condition

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) An Australian journalist who nearly died from a negative side effect involving his heart after taking a COVID-19 vaccine nevertheless continued to promote them and said there’s no other way to get his increasingly authoritarian country reopened unless everyone takes the jab. The journalist, Denham Hitchcock, was hospitalized in recent days with a...

Full Article