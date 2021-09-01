Mexico sees easing of third COVID-19 wave

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Israel Buendía sat up in the bed closest to the window, a machine forcing oxygen into his nose. He’d been at the Hospital Ajusco Medio for two weeks and now he was marveling at the sound of his own voice.



Just last Friday, Buendía had felt good too. He bathed, walked the hall a bit. Then he started to cough and couldn’t stop. By the afternoon, doctors had positioned him facedown in bed to ease his breathing. He spit blood.



“He was about to be intubated,” Dr. Susana Valdez, head of internal medicine, said this week.



Such is the roller coaster of COVID-19 for many patients. The pandemic has played out in similar peaks and valleys in Mexico over the past year and half. The country is now in the middle of its third wave of infections, a surge that began in mid-June and is just beginning to show signs of easing.



Ajusco Medio sits in a mountainside neighborhood on Mexico City’s south side. Designated early on to handle only COVID-19 patients, the public hospital has treated more than 62,000. On Tuesday, its intensive care unit was at 99% capacity. The 96-bed temporary hospital wing that it built in the hospital’s parking deck below the main tower was at 99.6% capacity, with one open bed.



There, bed after bed of COVID-19 patients were monitored by doctors and nurses, specialists and even a psychologist. Some waited for a bed in the tower to open, while others hoped they would never have to receive that higher-level care.



That temporary wing — the staff call it the UTAM — was not supposed to house intubated patients, just those receiving high-volume oxygen like Buendía up in the tower, but on Tuesday intubated patients abounded.



“There shouldn’t be tubes here,” hospital director Dr. Jesús Ortiz said during a walk through the UTAM. “The (UTAM) wasn’t made...