Arkansas inmates not told they were given anti-parasite drug

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Several inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail said they weren't told a medication they were given to treat COVID-19 was actually an anti-parasite drug that federal health officials have warned should not be used to treat the coronavirus.



Three inmates at the Washington County jail told The Associated Press they didn't know they were being given ivermectin until its use at the facility was revealed last week. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which on Wednesday repeated its call for the practice to end, said it's also heard similar complaints from inmates.



The inmates' comments contradict assertions by the sheriff and the jail’s physician that the use of the drug was voluntary. The drug's use at the jail has prompted an investigation by the state Medical Board.



“They were pretty much testing us in here is all they were doing, seeing if it would work," said William Evans, an inmate who said he was given the drug for two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions. The FDA has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.



The drug’s manufacturer, Merck, said in February that it had found no evidence that ivermectin is an effective treatment for patients with COVID-19.



The American Medical Association, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists on Wednesday called for an immediate end to prescribing and using the drug to treat the coronavirus outside clinical trials.



Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, a spokesperson for his office and jail physician Dr. Rob Karas did not respond to calls or emails on...