Don't bother vacationing in Hawaii: Honolulu goes full "vaccine Nazi" and will deny you entry into restaurants, museums and movie theaters
Published
(Natural News) Beginning on September 13, the Hawaiian city of Honolulu, located on the island of Oahu, is officially launching a new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” passport scheme that will require proof of injection or a “negative” covid test in order to enter certain business establishments. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is demanding that all patrons...Full Article