The Latest: Slovenia virus deniers break into TV studio

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A group of virus deniers and anti-vaccination protesters have broken into the building of Slovenia’s public broadcaster, triggering a police intervention.



The confrontation happened Friday night evening in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Local media say about 20 people burst into the RTV Slovenia building and managed to push their way into a news studio before police arrived and drove them out.



The studio wasn't on the air when the protesters broke in demanding to be allowed to broadcast their opinions. Vaccine opponents have gathered outside the building for months, often disrupting journalists coming to or from work, the STA news agency reported.



The head of RTVS, Andrej Grah Whatmough, described Friday's incident as “a grave attack on our media house and public media outlet, which we condemn in the strongest terms.” Whatmough says RTVS management will beef up security.



Slovenia has seen an increase in daily reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.



___



MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:



— Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab



— Virus pummels French Polynesia, straining ties with Paris



— US booster plan faces complications, some may miss Sept. 20 start



— U.S. hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis; some travel for more pay



___



— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



PARIS — New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, voted to make vaccination mandatory on the islands.



According to the...