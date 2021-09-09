IT NEVER ENDS: Australia's ghoulish "health chief" declares that covid will be with us "forever" ... which means the tyranny has no limit
Published
(Natural News) Another government bureaucrat posing as a “health official” has declared that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic is never going away and will be with us “forever.” Kerry Chant, Australia’s “health chief,” says that Australians, and really everyone, need to “get used to” taking endless “booster shots” for the Chinese Virus. The only way...Full Article