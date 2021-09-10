Covid: Boosters not needed for all, says Oxford jab creator
Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert says immunity from two doses of a Covid vaccine is "lasting well".Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Booster shots to extend the protection of COVID-19 vaccines may be unnecessary for many people, a leading scientist..
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, speaks to LBC's James O'Brien and..