Sky News Australia drops bomb on Fauci, calls him "incredibly stupid" for funding illegal gain-of-function coronavirus research in Wuhan

(Natural News) Sharri Markson of Sky News in Australia has dropped a major bomb on Tony Fauci and his contrived Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic narrative. In a recent segment, Markson called out Fauci point-blank for funneling American taxpayer dollars to Wuhan, China, to conduct illegal gain-of-function research on coronaviruses. Markson says that Fauci is “up...