Corrupt editor of The Lancet medical journal, Richard Horton, must be held PERSONALLY and CRIMINALLY responsible for medical murder (opinion)

Corrupt editor of The Lancet medical journal, Richard Horton, must be held PERSONALLY and CRIMINALLY responsible for medical murder (opinion)

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) (Op-Ed) The weekly, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet has suddenly lost a century’s worth of credibility, all in the last couple years. The journal took a lancet to its own throat and committed suicide (ruined its own reputation as a credible source for anything) by allowing the Editor, Richard Horton, to guide the...

Full Article