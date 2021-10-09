Colorado hospital system demands that all organ transplant recipients first destroy their own organs with covid spike protein vaccines before receiving new organs from donors
Published
(Natural News) The UCHealth hospital system in Colorado will no longer provide organ transplants to anyone who refuses to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). In an announcement, the Denver-based institution said that it will now systematically deny organ transplants to the “unvaccinated” in “almost all situations” because non-jabbed patients are supposedly much more...Full Article