Southwest Airlines "sickout" protest spreads to Amtrak, which is canceling trains due to employees refusing covid "vaccination"
Published
(Natural News) After announcing that nearly all of its 18,000 employees will need to be “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) by November 22, Amtrak incurred a “sickout” much like the one that Southwest Airlines currently faces. Amtrak employees who do not want to permanently alter their DNA with experimental gene therapy walked off...Full Article