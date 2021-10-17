Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection and will head to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said.



The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m. with Hilary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans and a sports coat and wearing a face mask, he made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk.



He gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked how he was feeling. He and Hilary then boarded a black SUV and departed in a motorcade escorted by the California Highway Patrol.



Clinton's “fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman.



Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.



Spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But all health indicators were “trending in the right direction,” Ureña said.



“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” Ureña said.



Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital and was accompanied there Saturday by daughter Chelsea.



President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton, and the former president “sends his best.”



“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.



An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that...