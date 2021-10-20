Efforts to keep ports open 24-7 to reduce cargo ship backlog aren't going to work because insane trucking regulations in Dem-controlled California are keeping trucks off the road
Published
(Natural News) The U.S. is suffering through one of the worst transportation crises in the country’s history, with hundreds of container ships anchored off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts waiting days on end to get into port to be offloaded. The Biden regime is particularly concerned with getting ports in California back on track because...Full Article