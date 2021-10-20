Alert: US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses.

