Alert: US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses.Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses.Full Article
Watch VideoAn advisory committee for the CDC will meet to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and..
Watch VideoAn early NIH study of different booster combos show an extra dose of any COVID vaccine increases virus-fighting..