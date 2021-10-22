EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?

Millions more Americans just became eligible for COVID-19 boosters but figuring out who's eligible and when can be confusing — and adding to the challenge is that this time around, people can get a different type of vaccine for that extra dose.



A number of factors, including the vaccine you started with and when your last dose was, help determine when you qualify. Just like the initial shots, boosters are free and will be available at pharmacies, doctor offices and clinics.



Here are some things to know:



Q: Why are boosters needed?



A: People who are fully vaccinated still have strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But immunity against infection can wane over time, and the extra-contagious delta variant is spreading widely. U.S. health authorities want to shore up protection in at-risk people who were vaccinated months ago — although the priority remains getting the unvaccinated their first shots.



Q: Are boosters available for all three vaccines authorized in the U.S.?



A: Yes, Pfizer boosters began last month and this week the government cleared extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, too. But who’s eligible — and when — differs depending on which vaccine you got first.



Q: Can I get a booster now?



A: If you got Pfizer or Moderna shots first, you’re eligible if your last dose was at least six months ago and you’re 65 or older, or are a younger adult who has health problems, a job or living conditions that put you at higher risk of either severe illness or exposure to the coronavirus. The main goal is to give an extra layer of protection to older and medically fragile people. But factors such as jobs are included because health care workers, for example, are regularly exposed to the coronavirus and can’t come to work...