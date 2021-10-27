Russia marks another daily coronavirus death high

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread.



The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start. The number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe.



The pace of infection remained high at 36,582, just slightly less than an all-time peak reported over the weekend.



Moving to curb contagion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. Most stores, kindergartens, schools, gyms and entertainment venues will be closed, while restaurants and cafes will only be open for takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure can stay open.



Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues will be limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7.



Putin has also instructed local officials to order unvaccinated people older than 60 to stay home and to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues. He has encouraged the worst-affected regions to start the off-work period earlier and possibly extend it beyond Nov. 7. Moscow is to suspend work for most people on Thursday.



Russian authorities expect the time off will help limit the spread of contagion by keeping people out of offices and public transportation, but many Russians sought to take advantage of the time for a seaside vacation ahead of the long...