STUDY: In order to "save" 14 children from covid, 28 MILLION kids have to get "vaccinated" with experimental cocktail posing severe long-term risks
Published
(Natural News) Investigator Steve Kirsch is doing the Lord’s work by dredging up data on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that many are overlooking or ignoring. And one of his latest revelations has to do with childhood “vaccination” for the Chinese Virus, which is completely bogus. In a new presentation dated Oct. 26, 2021, the executive...Full Article