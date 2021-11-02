Scotland’s coronavirus vaccine passport scheme is an “unmitigated disaster,” says Scottish Hospitality Group
(Natural News) Scotland's Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine passport scheme, which aims to control the number of people attending events at different venues and non-essential domestic and international travel, is an "unmitigated disaster." According to the Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), Scotland's coronavirus vaccine passport scheme was more of a hindrance than a help. SHG represents Scotland's night-time venues and is made