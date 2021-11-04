20 States are suing Biden over vaccine mandate targeting federal contractors

NaturalNews.com

(Natural News) Twenty states have filed lawsuits to block President Joe Biden’s recent Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The wave of lawsuits began in mid-September when Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed the first lawsuit against Biden’s vaccine mandate. “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brnovich in a press...

