John Deere worker strike continues into third week as supply line collapse of agricultural equipment and parts reaches alarming levels

John Deere worker strike continues into third week as supply line collapse of agricultural equipment and parts reaches alarming levels

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) As if the current supply chain crisis wasn’t bad enough, with its potential to dramatically impact deliveries of goods, energy and — importantly — food this winter, now Americans are facing another issue that isn’t going to help the situation one iota: A lingering strike at farm tractor and implement manufacturer John Deere....

Full Article