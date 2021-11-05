Ireland experiencing highest number of new covid infections in Europe despite also having highest percentage of adults "fully vaccinated"
Published
(Natural News) At least 90 percent of Ireland’s adult population is now “fully vaccinated” against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Despite this, Ireland currently leads the pack in terms of new Chinese Virus infections. How can this be if the jabs supposedly work at stopping the spread? The answer is they don’t. If anything, the injections...Full Article