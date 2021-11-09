DOJ announces environmental justice probe in Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that it has embarked on a historic environmental justice investigation into an impoverished Alabama county's longstanding wastewater problems, which have left some residents with sewage in their yards.



Federal prosecutors in the department's civil rights division will examine whether state and local health departments have discriminated against Black residents of Lowndes County and have caused them to unjustifiably bear the risk of hookworm infections and other adverse health effects associated with inadequate wastewater treatment, officials said.



“Sanitation is a basic human need, and no one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of inadequate access to safe and effective sewage management,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.



The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lowndes County Health Department must operate their onsite wastewater disposal and infectious diseases and outbreaks programs in a safe and equitable manner, officials said. “State and local health officials are obligated, under federal civil rights laws, to protect the health and safety of all their residents," Clarke said.



Justice Department officials said officials in Alabama are cooperating, and they emphasized no conclusions have been reached regarding whether there's evidence of racial bias in the state and county's federally funded health departments.



A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Public Health said they can't comment on the pending probe. "ADPH is committed to cooperating with the investigating agencies to have this matter resolved as quickly as possible,” Ryan Easterling wrote in an email.



This is the Justice Department's first Title VI environmental justice investigation for one of the...