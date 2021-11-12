Disney World employee talks about fighting vaccine mandates with Tom Renz – Brighteon.TV
Published
(Natural News) Disney World employee Nick Caturano talked about his opposition to the Florida theme park’s vaccine mandates during his Nov. 9 guesting on Brighteon.TV ‘s “Lawfare with Tom Renz.” The Walt Disney Company, which owns Disney World and Disneyland in California, mandated on-site employees to get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) back in July. It also ordered...Full Article