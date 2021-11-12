10 States file lawsuit over “unconstitutional and unlawful” COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

NaturalNews.com

(Natural News) Ten states have taken legal action against the Biden administration’s harmful COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers that they fear could exacerbate staffing shortages. A federal court has already temporarily blocked the vaccine mandate for private employers, but a stricter one directed at healthcare workers that does not allow people to opt out...

