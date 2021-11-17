Austria initiates lock down and fines for the "unvaccinated" as covid-19 vaccine experiment continues to fail
Published
(Natural News) Austria just announced the world’s first lock down which specifically targets and fines the “unvaccinated.” Austrian authorities claim this measure will ease pressure on the hospitals and ICUs, even though the hospitals are full of partially and fully vaccinated people suffering from vaccine injuries, cardiovascular conditions, covid-19 and a wide range of lower...Full Article