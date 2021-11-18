Phoenix to pay $5M in lawsuit over man’s death during arrest

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials agreed Wednesday to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit over the January 2017 death of a Black man during an arrest attempt in which he cried out that he couldn’t breathe as officers held him down.



The 7-2 vote by the City Council ends the lawsuit by the sister of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin, who was homeless and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia.



“Although they (city officials) didn’t acknowledge any specific kind of wrongdoing, the settlement makes a strong statement -- and for that reason, I am happy we could move forward,” said Muhaymin’s sister, Mussallina Muhaymin.



City spokesman Dan Wilson declined to comment on the settlement on behalf of the city and police department. Lawyers representing the city had previously denied the lawsuit’s allegations of excessive force and wrongful death.



The struggle leading up to the death outside a community center arose after a city employee tried to deny Muhaymin access to a bathroom there because he had a dog with him. Officers who were called to the scene then discovered Muhaymin had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor drug-paraphernalia possession charge.



Outside the community center, tensions rose as an officer told Muhaymin to put down his service dog because he was under arrest. An officer knocked the dog out of Muhaymin’s hands after he said he didn’t have anyone to care for the animal, according to the lawsuit.



Muhaymin was forced to the ground after police asked him to cooperate, and he screamed in pain as officers handcuffed him. An officer made a profane, belittling comment to Muhaymin that he was now facing a felony.



After officers brought Muhaymin to a police SUV in the parking lot, officers again urged Muhaymin to stop moving....