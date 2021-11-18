New South Wales bans unvaccinated Aussies from drinking alcohol while standing at weddings
Published
(Natural News) The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) banned unvaccinated people from drinking alcohol while standing at wedding receptions. The new restriction came as NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet loosened restrictions for Australians fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the state government website, unvaccinated Australians – including those who only received...Full Article