Over 10,000 Australians want compensation for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Published
(Natural News) More than 10,000 Australians have registered for a government program that will give compensation to those who suffered from health issues after getting vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Australians who lost their income after being hospitalized for serious vaccine adverse effects are qualified to receive compensation starting from A$5,000 ($3,620). The Australian government may face A$50 million ($36.2)...Full Article