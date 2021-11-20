Thousands in Vienna protest Austria's looming lockdown

VIENNA (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections.



The far-right opposition Freedom Party was among those who have called for the protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions.



Demonstrations against virus measures were also expected in other European countries including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy. On Friday night, Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions.



The Austrian lockdown will start early Monday. Initially it will last for 10 days and then it be reevaluated. At most it will last for 20 days, officials said. Most stores will close and cultural events will be canceled. People will be able to leave their homes only for certain specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.



The Austrian government also said starting Feb. 1, the Alpine nation will make vaccinations mandatory.



As the march kicked off on Vienna’s Heldenplatz, thousands of protesters gathered on the massive square. About 1,300 police officers were on duty. They used loudspeakers to tell protesters masks were required, but most didn’t wear them.



Chanting “Resistance!” and blowing whistles, protesters moved slowly down the city’s inner ring road. Many waved Austrian flags and carried signs mocking government leaders like Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein.



Some wore doctor’s scrubs; others donned tinfoil hats. Most of the signs focused on the newly announced vaccine mandate: “My Body, My Choice,” read one. “We’re Standing Up for Our Kids!” said another.



