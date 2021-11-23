IT NEVER ENDS: Israel prepares citizens to receive fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has already failed with THREE doses
Published
(Natural News) Israel is now preparing its citizens to take a fourth dose of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. The Middle Eastern nation first talked about preparing people for the fourth vaccine dose back in September, when National Coronavirus Czar Dr. Salman Zarka said that taking more booster shots is necessary. “Given that the virus is here...Full Article